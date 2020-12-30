The Chinese parliament demanded that the United States review the draft budget signed by Trump

Some of its points “should be considered as interference in the internal affairs of the People’s Republic of China,” the statement said.

The International Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress (Parliament) requires the United States to review the draft budget for the fiscal year 2021, signed by President Donald Trump, because some of its points “should be considered as interference in the internal affairs of the People’s Republic of China.” This is stated in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“We strongly insist that the American side immediately stop interfering in China’s domestic political affairs. Washington should abandon the implementation of points with negative content concerning the PRC,” it emphasizes.

As specified in the text, the United States seeks to “inflame separatist sentiments in Taiwan,” as well as “slander Beijing’s policies in Hong Kong, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and Tibet.”

On Sunday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere announced on Twitter that Trump had signed a $2.3 trillion budget bill that sets aside $300 million to “counter China’s influence.”