The Chinese Embassy in the United States announced the hacking of its Twitter account

The Chinese Embassy in the United States announced the hacking of its account, which for some time appeared to repost a tweet by US President Donald Trump about vote fraud in the elections.

On Wednesday, Trump wrote on Twitter about vote fraud by Democrats in the US presidential election. The Chinese Embassy in the United States immediately shared this publication but later said that it did not publish anything on December 9.

“The Chinese Embassy’s Twitter account was hacked on Wednesday in the afternoon, and we condemn these actions. To clarify, the Embassy did not share any publications on December 9,” the Chinese Embassy said in a statement.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, in response to a request for comment on the incident, repeated the Embassy’s statement that the account was hacked.