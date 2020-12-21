The chief surgeon of the United States commented on the situation with a new strain of coronavirus

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams has called for careful attention to the new strain of coronavirus spreading in the UK.

“Viruses mutate constantly. If it’s a more contagious mutation, it means that we need to be much more careful while we wait for the vaccination,” Adams said on CBS.

Simultaneously, the assistant secretary of health, Admiral Brett Giroir, said on CBS that he does not yet see any reason for additional restrictions in the United States.

Earlier, the UK tightened restrictive measures on coronavirus in connection with a new strain of coronavirus, which, according to the British authorities, can be 70% more contagious than usual. At the same time, there is no evidence that the new variety causes a more severe disease course.