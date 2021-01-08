The chief of the Capitol police resigns

Capitol police were criticized for their reaction to the turmoil in the building.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is resigning amid criticism of the officers ‘ response to the building’s riots.

According to a police spokeswoman, Sund will leave office on January 16, just days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Earlier, the head of the police union called for a “change of leadership.”

Capitol police have been criticized for failing to prevent demonstrators from entering the building.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell demanded Bailiff Michael Stenger’s immediate resignation, who is responsible for security in the Senate.