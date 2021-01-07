The chief of staff of the First Lady of the United States resigned because of the protests

The chief of staff of the First Lady of the United States, Stephanie Grisham, submitted her resignation amid the unrest in Washington, reports MSNBC.

“Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s chief of staff and former White House press secretary, has submitted her resignation in connection with today’s violence on Capitol Hill,” the channel said in a statement.

On Wednesday, supporters of the current US President Donald Trump, who gathered in Washington for a demonstration in his support, stormed the congress building, interrupting a meeting that was supposed to approve the last election results. Democrat Joe Biden is considered the president-elect following the last vote results, but Trump does not admit defeat.