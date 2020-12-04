The chief infectious diseases specialist of the United States said that he would be vaccinated against the coronavirus in public

Chief infectious diseases specialist Anthony Fauci said he would publicly vaccinate against the coronavirus to motivate people to do the same.

Earlier, three former US presidents-Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama – announced their intention to be publicly vaccinated against COVID-19. They intend to do this to allay possible concerns about the vaccine.

During an interview with the host of The Takeout podcast on CBS, Fauci said that he, like former US presidents, will get vaccinated on camera. “As soon as it’s my turn… and I hope it will be soon,” he said when asked by a journalist when he was going to do it.

On Thursday, in an interview with MSNBC, Fauci said that he would not doubt for a second when he would be offered a coronavirus vaccination.

Earlier, Joe Biden also said that he is ready to be publicly vaccinated against the coronavirus when the vaccination is declared safe and becomes available.