The cheapest 5G-smartphone Samsung has appeared on the official renders before the announcement

German insider Roland Quandt showed how the cheapest 5G smartphone from Samsung would look like.

We are talking about the Galaxy A32 5G. Quandt has published the official press renders of the novelty. The device will hit the market in four colors: blue, black, white, and purple. The device will receive an Infinity-V display with a “chin” and the main quad-camera with an interesting design. Unlike other Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy A32 5G sensors will protrude directly from the body.

As for the characteristics, the device is credited with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chip, like the OPPO A72, Realme V5, and Huawei Enjoy 20. The SoC is built on the 7-nanometer TSMC process technology. It has two high-performance ARM Cortex-A76 cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.0GHz. The novelty will also receive a 6.5-inch display, 64/128 GB storage, 4/6 GB of RAM, and the main camera with a 48 MP module. The Galaxy A32 5G should be unveiled this quarter.