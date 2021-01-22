The characteristics of Realme Watch 2 leaked to the network

A few days ago we wrote that Realme is working on a new smartwatch Watch 2. Now this information has been confirmed by the American agency FCC.

Realme Watch 2 has been certified with model number RMW2008. Some characteristics and even images of watches appeared in the database. The device will look similar to the current model (cover photo).

The watch, according to the leak, will be equipped with a touchscreen TFT-display with a diagonal of 1.4 inches and a resolution of 320 × 320 pixels. They will receive a plastic case with IP68 water protection, a 305 mAh battery, a Bluetooth 5.0 BLE module, and dimensions of 257.6 × 35.7 × 12.2 mm. Realme Watch 2 will be able to measure blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate, various sports exercises and sleep.

Apparently, the announcement of Realme Watch 2 will take place in the near future. The novelty will cost around $50-60.

As a reminder, Realme is also currently working on two flagship smartphones: Realme Race and Realme X9 Pro.