The census revealed the stagnation of population growth in the United States

From 2019 to 2020, the US population growth rate was the lowest for 120 years.

Data released by the Census Bureau shows that the country’s population grew by just 0.35 percent, or 1.1 million people, from July 2019 to July 2020.

The total population of the United States is more than 329 million inhabitants.

As demographer William Frey notes, population growth has been stagnating for several years due to immigration restrictions and falling birth rates.

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated this trend. Even at the height of the Spanish flu epidemic, the growth rate was higher-0.49 percent.