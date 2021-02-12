The CDC will release guidance on opening schools in the United States on Friday

The Biden administration is committed to fulfilling the president’s promise when he took office and bringing American students back into the classroom.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will issue new guidelines on Friday for reopening schools amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as the Joe Biden administration seeks to fulfill its promise to send most students back to classes within the first 100 days of Biden’s presidency. The Reuters news agency reported this.

The CDC is expected to provide recommendations that will significantly reduce the spread of the virus in 130 thousand elementary and secondary schools – including hand washing, wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and cleaning rooms. This was reported by a source familiar with the matter.

It is expected that the manual will also cover the issues of air ventilation in classrooms, contact tracking of infected students and school staff, as well as quarantine protocols.

In the United States, there are growing demands for the resumption or expansion of full-time school education, as almost a year of studying in a remote format has seriously affected the education industry and American families. Proponents of reopening schools point to recent research showing that classrooms are not breeding grounds for the coronavirus.

President Joe Biden has promised to reopen most schools within the first 100 days of taking office. On Sunday, he called the school closures and the negative impact on American families an “emergency.”

“I can assure you of one thing: there is no debate about whether schools should be opened. There’s a debate about how (to do it),” White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said Thursday. He added that the plan presented by the CDC would help in drawing up detailed instructions that will enable actively proceed with the opening of schools.