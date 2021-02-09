The cause of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash named

The helicopter crash that killed the American basketball player Kobe Bryant was the result of the pilot’s actions. The Independent reports this concerning an investigation by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The commission concluded that Ara Zobayan, who was in charge of the helicopter, had lost his spatial orientation. Shortly before the collision with the hillside, the pilot told the controllers that he was gaining altitude, but he went down. The reasons why Zobayan was disoriented will be established.

Bryant died on January 26 in a personal helicopter crash. He and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna flew to a junior basketball game. None of the nine passengers survived. Bryant flew in a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter, which is considered one of the world’s safest. At this time, a dense fog hung over the area.

Throughout his career, Bryant has played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Together with the team, he won five championship titles of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the American has two Olympic gold medals.