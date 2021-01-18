The Capitol was temporarily closed due to a fire nearby

According to firefighters, no one was injured in the incident.

The Capitol building was temporarily closed Monday after a fire broke out near the complex, Capitol police said.

“There is no threat to the public, “the Secret Service tweeted.

In a statement, Capitol Police said lawmakers and staff were advised to take shelter in place while the incident is investigated.

According to one witness, all Biden inauguration rehearsal participants were evacuated and took shelter in the Capitol rotunda and other rooms.

The Washington Fire Department said on Twitter that the fire near the Capitol complex was extinguished.

“No one was injured –” the tweet said. – It was because of this fire that the smoke that many people saw appeared.”

Later, the Capitol police said that the complex is again functioning as usual.