The Capitol building cleared of supporters of Trump

The Senate chamber has been cleared of supporters of US President Donald Trump; protesters are being led out of the Congress building, a Politico correspondent reports on Twitter, citing information from Capitol police officers.

“According to Capitol police officers, the Senate chamber has been cleared of Trump supporters storming the Capitol,” reports Hugo Lowell. According to his information, which is confirmed by the Fox TV channel, the demonstrators who broke into the Congress building a few hours ago are now being taken out through the Capitol’s Western and eastern entrances.

As the Fox correspondent reports, those who are taken out of the Congress building openly express their dissatisfaction with this.