The candidate for the post of head of the Pentagon said he was ready to strengthen US relations with allies

Lloyd Austin said he expects this important work to continue.

Retired General Lloyd Austin, a candidate for the Pentagon’s post, if approved, intends to work to strengthen US ties with allies. He said this on Wednesday at a press conference in Wilmington (Delaware).

Austin expressed confidence that “America is strong when it acts together with its allies.” “For many years, I have worked for hand in hand with our fellow diplomats and partners around the world and have seen what we can achieve together. If I am confirmed [in office], I expect to continue this important work,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Joseph Biden, who is considered the President-elect, said that he threw out Austin as a candidate for the post of US Secretary of Defense.