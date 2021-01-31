The British woman wore a false belly for nine months to keep a man

In the UK, a woman pretended to be pregnant for nine months to maintain a relationship with a young man. Reported by The Daily Mirror.

British Jacqueline McGowan wore a false belly, thus deceiving her former lover and his family. She sent fake ultrasound images to his mother and even came up with a name for the unborn child and discussed the possible childbirth timing.

However, later, the woman’s environment began to notice strange behaviour behind her. First, McGowan forbade the child’s father to visit the doctor and then stated that she would not allow him to participate in his son’s life. At the same time, McGowan asked the ex-lover’s mother to take part in raising her grandson. Ultimately, the woman told the ex-lover’s brother that it was actually his child.

Speaking in court, the British woman pleaded guilty the second time, but she has not yet been sentenced.