Sky announced a new documentary about the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Deadline reports.

The director is James Jones, a British filmmaker. His most recent project, Mosul (2019), is about the liberation of an Iraqi city from thousands of militants.

The film titled “Chernobyl ’86” will run for 90 minutes.

Submitted to Sky hope that some of the ideas from Craig Mazin’s hit HBO series Chernobyl (2019) will translate into Jones.

At the heart of the tape are a recently discovered video archive and living eyewitnesses to the liquidators’ tragedy and heroic efforts. The film is scheduled to premiere on Sky in 2022.