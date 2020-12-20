The British rushed to leave London en masse after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the imposition of maximum restrictions in the capital of the United Kingdom due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The Daily Mail reports.

As the newspaper writes, just a few minutes after Johnson’s announcement about the introduction of a hard lockdown, families rushed to pack their bags and began to leave London and surrounding areas until midnight on December 20, when the restrictions will take effect. Thousands of people crowded at train stations and airports, and cars filled the streets, creating huge traffic jams.

The publication notes that the observance of social distance in transport is out of the question due to the mass gathering of people gathered in overcrowded train cars. Some routes from London have already been cancelled.

The main streets of the British capital also plunged into chaos on Saturday night, as residents had only a few hours to buy Christmas gifts before shops closed at midnight.

Earlier, Boris Johnson announced the introduction from Sunday, December 20, maximum restrictions in London and the southeast of the UK due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Stores that do not sell essential items, hairdressers and gyms will be closed. At the same time, residents are advised not to leave their homes unless necessary. They will also be prohibited from meeting friends and neighbours at Christmas.

Earlier in December, UK Health Minister Matthew Hancock announced that a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus had been discovered in the country, which is spreading faster than the original form. The virus spreads more easily from person to person and is, therefore, more contagious, he said. Later, the chief physician of Great Britain, Chris Whitty, confirmed that the new type of coronavirus has a high spread.