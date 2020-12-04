The bodies of two people were found at the Fort Bragg military base in the United States

The bodies of two people were found at the Fort Bragg military base in North Carolina, one of the US army’s main bases. An investigation has been launched, according to the publication Stars and Stripes, citing the military.

The bodies were reportedly found on Wednesday. The dead’s connection with the base is not reported, but its representatives noted that the deaths are not related to the official exercises held there. The investigation of the incident was taken up by the command of special investigations of the US army.

“Additional information is currently unavailable due to the <…> ongoing investigation,” the publication quoted the base as saying.

According to the media, more than 50.3 thousand people serve at the Fort Bragg base, located near Fayetteville. This is one of the largest US military complexes, covering more than 170 thousand acres (more than 68 thousand hectares) and covering 87 ranges and six landing areas.

According to the publication, according to data from September, at least 31 soldiers have died at the base since the beginning of the year, and half of them have committed suicide.