The black box of the crashed Indonesian plane was lifted from the bottom
The black box from the Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed in the Java Sea was recovered from the bottom, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a local TV channel.
According to the agency, on Tuesday, divers recovered the plane’s black box, which fell off the coast of the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday. According to the airline, there were a total of 62 people on board, including 56 passengers and six crew members.