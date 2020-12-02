The biologist told about the premature aging of patients who have had a coronavirus

The consequence of a coronavirus infection may be premature aging of the body. This was reported by a professor of systems biology at George Mason University, Ancha Baranova.

“I would say that the coronavirus brings our old age closer. It takes resources and brings old age closer,” she said.

According to her, a group of doctors in November published the results of a study in which doctors monitored people who had a mild to moderate form of coronavirus. 70% of patients were found to have pathologies of some internal organs. The most frequent occurrence was fatty hepatosis (liver damage) and fatty degeneration of pancreatic tissue. The biologist explained that such diseases are typical for people aged 60 years, but they were observed as early as 40 years in the post-cancer group.

At the same time, Baranova stressed that such studies should be carried out further since not all the negative consequences of COVID-19 have been studied yet.

Earlier, American scientists reported that the coronavirus’s initial assumption has a major negative impact on the respiratory system was incorrect. They found that the infection also has a significant impact on the heart, liver, and kidneys. Also, patients with COVID-19 may experience poor blood clotting, headaches, and dizziness.