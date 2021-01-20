The Biden administration intends to seek an extension of the START-3 treaty

The contract expires on February 5.

The Joe Biden administration intends to seek an extension of the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START-3).

This was stated at a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee by Antony Blinken, who was nominated by US President-elect Joseph Biden for the post of US Secretary of State.

“I think that we will seek an extension of the contract,” he said. “We will address this issue almost immediately after Joseph Biden takes office as president, as the treaty expires in about 16 days.” “I can assure you that we will start discussing this issue very quickly, and I can only say that at the moment, we will seek an extension of the contract,” Blinken added.

However, he declined to specify how long Biden would like to extend the START treaty.

“I can tell you right now: we will seek an extension; the president-elect must decide on the deadline, ” the candidate for the post of US Secretary of State said.

Russia and the United States signed the New START Treaty in 2010. The agreement remains in force until February 5, 2021, unless replaced by a subsequent agreement.