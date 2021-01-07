The best Xiaomi technologies in 2020 are ultra-fast charging and the new MIUI security system

To motivate employees, Xiaomi holds its own Best Technology Awards every year, giving away million-dollar awards to the most productive departments. This time there were two winners.

The first prize went to the hardware R&D department of the smartphone division. Xiaomi has awarded workers for developing the second generation charging that supports 120W of power and has already hit the Mi 10 Ultra.

The second award went to the Mobile Software Division. The division’s employees have earned their award for creating new privacy and user data protection features in MIUI.

Last year, the award for best technology went to ten engineers who worked on the Mi Mix Alpha wraparound display. True, the smartphone never became widespread. Apparently, this was an award for diligence and contribution to the future, because judging by the latest patents of Xiaomi, the company does not plan to tie up with devices in the spirit of Mi Mix Alpha.