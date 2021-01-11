The best games of 2020 to be named

According to the service visitors, the aggregator of ratings from journalists and users Metacritic named the best games of the year. The corresponding top is published on the site’s website.

The Last of Us Part II was recognized as the best game. The PlayStation 4 exclusive won by a huge margin with over 10,000 points. Based on the reviews of critics, the title’s rating on the aggregator’s website is 93 points. Ghost of Tsushima is in second place with 2,000 points, Cyberpunk 2077, which has about 1,700 points, is in third place.

The top 15 games of 2020 also include Hades, DOOM Eternal, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Resident Evil 3, and the VR shooter Half-Life: Alyx. According to the results of a user survey, the authors of the aggregator noticed that the game Persona 5 Royal, the most highly praised by critics – 95 points, got only 13th place.

About 2,800 users took part in the Metacritic survey; visitors could choose their own top 3 games. The game put in first place received five points, the second – four, and the third – three.

At the end of December, Metacritic published a ranking of the worst video games of 2020. The most unfortunate game of the year, according to Metacritic, was the Tiny Racer title for the Nintendo Switch. The top three also included the Xbox One XIII Remake and the PS4 horror Dawn of Fear.