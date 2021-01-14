The authorities of New York announced the termination of all contracts with the Trump Organization

Trump’s family will appeal the decision of the New York City Mayor’s Office in court.

The city of New York announced the termination of all contracts with the Trump Organization-a conglomerate of hundreds of companies, the sole or main owner of which is President Donald Trump. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio explained that the contract break is related to the riots staged by Trump supporters last week outside and inside the US Congress building.

“The City of New York does not intend to be associated with these inexcusable actions in any form,” Bill de Blasio said in an official statement. De Blasio said that city official had begun the process of “breaking all contracts” related to the operation of the carousel and two ice rinks in Central Park, which annually brings the Trump Organization a profit of about $ 17 million.

Trump’s son, Eric, condemned the decision and warned that the actions of the New York City Mayor’s Office would be challenged in court.

“This is another example of Mayor de Blasio’s incompetence and blatant disregard for the facts,” said Eric Trump. “The City of New York has no legal right to break our contracts, and if they do, they will have to pay the Trump Organization $ 30 million. This is discrimination on political grounds, which we plan to combat resolutely.”

The president’s private business was seriously affected by the riots staged by Trump supporters on January 6. Earlier this week, the American Professional Golfers Association decided not to hold its championship next year at a Trump-owned golf course.

Online shopping platform Shopify has shut down online stores associated with Trump, and major social networks have shut down Trump-owned accounts.