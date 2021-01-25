The Arctic and the North Pacific Ocean have been influencing each other for millions of years

A study by Northern Arizona University showed that the Arctic and the North Pacific Ocean are connected and influence all processes of each other for millions of years in a row.

Arctic sea ice is rapidly decreasing due to global warming, and scientists have found that changes in Arctic sea ice are affecting the rainfall that falls in the North Pacific. Recent studies, most of which focus on long-term trends, have shown this relationship.

The authors of the work compiled a report on hydroclimatic changes over the past 10,000 years in Arctic Alaska: they showed that periods of active sea ice melting lead to more abundant rainfall. The researchers confirmed their findings about this systematic relationship using isotope modeling and compilation of regional records of paleoclimate.

Using all of these datasets, the authors note, they have shown the relationship between sea ice in the Arctic and atmospheric circulation in the North Pacific.

Understanding these long-term dynamics is important for long-term forecasting: Scientists want to investigate how different parts of the climate system have reacted to each other in the past. In particular, it is important for the study of global warming processes.