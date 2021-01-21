The Android 12 operating system will get an unexpected feature

In the new version of Android, users will be offered completely new features. Information about one of them appeared on the XDA Developers software developers’ forum.

We are talking about vibration control in games running on mobile devices. Android 12 is going to improve the performance of the effect, especially when using joysticks and controllers. Google programmers are working on this now.

In the Android Open Source Project code lines, such innovations as support for controlling the vibration amplitude were discovered. So far, only consoles and computers could boast of this. The Android 12 option will be appreciated by gamers using cloud gaming services, such as Google’s Stadia.