The American who repaired the laptop of Biden’s son filed a lawsuit against Twitter

The owner of a repair shop in the United States, where Hunter Biden’s laptop was found, which served as a reason for publications in the press, filed a $ 500 million lawsuit against Twitter, claiming that the moderators of the social network called him a “hacker,” reports the Verge.

In October, the New York Post published a series of materials based on correspondence allegedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, found in a Delaware repair shop. President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani gave the electronic materials to the media.

Social networks Facebook and Twitter have restricted the distribution of the New York Post article. As an explanation, Twitter moderators said that the publication was based on “materials obtained by hacking.”

Delaware workshop owner John Paul Mac Isaac, who made a copy of the laptop’s hard drive, says in the lawsuit, that Twitter’s decision “informed the world that (he, Mac Isaac) is a hacker.” According to the expert, his workshop began to receive threats and negative reviews, and he himself, through the fault of Twitter, “many began to consider a cybercriminal.”

In addition to $ 500 million, Mac Isaac demands that Twitter publicly refute the words about “hacked materials.”