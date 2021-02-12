The American was charged with threats against Biden

A US resident has been charged for threatening US President Joe Biden, and the authorities have placed the American in custody, according to a statement posted by the country’s Justice Ministry.

Law enforcement officers detained a 27-year-old resident of North Carolina, David Kyle Reeves, last Friday, February 5, and on February 11, he appeared in court.

“Between January 28 and February 1, 2021, Reeves made several phone calls to the White House switchboard and threatened President Biden and others,” the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said in a statement.

The criminal complaint alleges that Reeves was contacted by a Secret Service agent on February 1 and discussed threatening calls with him. Reeves called Tom back several times during the day and “continued to threaten the president, the Secret Service agent, and others.” Also, Reeves, according to authorities, then contacted the Capitol police and “threatened similarly.”

After the hearing, the judge decided to keep Reeves in custody. The charge of threatening the US president, as noted, carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to 250 thousand dollars.

The Secret Service is investigating the case.