The American soldier accused of trying to help terrorists

The US Army soldier was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempting to aid terrorist group Islamic State in the implementation of the attack on US soldiers in the Middle East and the National September 11 Memorial (9/11 Memorial) in New York, reported on the website of the US Department of justice.

Cole James Bridges was reportedly arrested on “federal terrorism charges based on his alleged attempts to assist ISIS in attacking and killing American soldiers in the Middle East.”

According to the indictment, Bridges joined the army in 2019. In the same year, he began to study online propaganda promoting terrorist ideology, and he himself expressed support for the IS in social networks. In October 2020, Bridges began his communication with an undercover FBI employee who posed as an ISIS supporter associated with militants in the Middle East. During the conversation, Bridges expressed a desire to help the IS.

It is noted that the accused also instructed alleged IS militants, including advising about potential targets in New York, including the 9/11 Memorial. “Around December 2020, Bridges began providing an undercover FBI employee with instructions for alleged IS militants on how to attack US forces in the Middle East,” the Ministry of Justice said in a statement on its website.

The defendant also sent an FBI employee a video supporting a terrorist group.

Bridges was charged with two counts of attempting to provide material assistance to IS and attempted murder of US military personnel-each, which carries up to 20 years in prison.