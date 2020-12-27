The American military was accused of killing three people in a bowling alley

A resident of the US state of Florida was arrested on charges of killing three people in a bowling alley, the head of the city police confirmed.

On Saturday evening, law enforcement agencies reported that a shooting occurred at a bowling club in Rockford (Illinois). Arriving at the scene of the guards detained 37-year-old Duke Webb; he did not resist, but, as noted by the head of the city police, tried to hide the weapon of the crime.

Because of the shooting, three people were killed, three more were injured and were hospitalized.

According to CNN, Webb is listed in the ranks of the US army. He was charged with the murder of three people and the attempted murder of three others.

Investigators believe the attack was random and not a planned act, city police chief Daniel O’Shea told reporters.