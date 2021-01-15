The algorithm uses the principle of the game “Tetris” to perfectly fill hotels

To solve the problem of overbooking in hotels while increasing the number of occupied rooms and hoteliers’ income, the developers of the University of Trent created the RoomTetris algorithm. Details are reported by the Journal of Hospitality and Tourism Technology.

If the owner of the hotel has booked the same room by two different guests, such a reservation is called “overbooking” or overbooking. To prevent such problems, hotel owners have to close the online booking option and lose income. To solve the problem, developers at the University of Trent in Italy created the RoomTetris algorithm. It got its name from the game that inspired the creators – Tetris.

The software was developed by the Lion Laboratory (Learning and Intelligent Optimization) of the Faculty of Information Engineering and Computer Science, University of Trento. The research team, led by Roberto Battiti and Mauro Brunato, partnered with local startup Ciaomanager Srl, which provided information on day-to-day hotel management. The algorithm has already been filed for a patent.

“The RoomTetris algorithm,” explains Roberto Battiti, “is inspired by the game Tetris, which is well known among scientists and video game enthusiasts around the world. Colored tiles of various shapes fall on the playing field and players must place them so that they do not accumulate. It is necessary to place blocks in free cells in the best way. ”

RoomTetris finds the best solution, the perfect combination of supply and demand, by optimizing room occupancy. The authors of the development said they are happy to help the hotel sector, which has been hit hard by the effects of the pandemic.