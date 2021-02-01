The airports in New York canceled most flights in anticipation of the snowstorm

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday evening ordered a state of emergency ahead of the snowstorm.

Most flights from airports in and around New York City scheduled for Monday have been canceled in anticipation of a snowstorm. This is evidenced by the information posted on the FlightAware website, which tracks the movements of aircraft.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, 154 flights were canceled, or 72% of all departures. This figure in the air harbor of LaGuardia reaches 106 flights (89%). At Liberty International Airport (neighboring New Jersey), 162 flights were canceled (72%).

At the airport located 4 hours from New York, Boston (Massachusetts), 56 flights were canceled (30%).

Most of all, air traffic is limited to cities on the east coast of the United States. On Sunday evening, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered a state of emergency in the city ahead of the snowstorm. According to forecasts, heavy snowfall, strong winds, and limited visibility on the roads are expected in the metropolis and its suburbs on Monday. The snow cover height can reach half a meter – the highest figure in the last five years.