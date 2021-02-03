The adopted son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise shared a rare picture

Nicole Kidman, 53, and Tom Cruise, 58, married from 1990 to 2001, have two children together, Isabella, 28, and Connor, 26. They are not the biological children of the couple but adopted.

The other day the son of the former spouses shared a rare picture on his Instagram. Connor bragged about his catch and showed how big a fish he caught while fishing with friends in Costa Rica.

Connor has changed noticeably since the days as his parents’ fans remember him. He gained weight and grew a beard and became completely different from himself as a child.

According to rumours, Connor does not maintain a relationship with his stellar mother. But he communicates with his father willingly. They are both interested in Scientology, while Kidman does not support this religious trend. Scientologists forbid church followers to associate with those who oppose it. Connor made a choice, not in favour of his mother, which Nicole was very upset about. Until now, she bypasses questions about adopted children.

Kidman is also not particularly close with her daughter, since Isabella also preferred Scientology and her father to her.

They chose in favour of Scientology, Nicole said about children.

However, years later, she, apparently, still began to gravitate towards her mother – even on her Instagram, she signed her name with the double surname Kidman Cruz, subscribed to her mother’s account and began to like her posts. Connor is not subscribed to Kidman’s account.

Bella lives with her husband, IT consultant Max Parker, in a modest house in south London. Neighbours say she prefers a quiet and peaceful life away from public attention.

Both Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman have biological children from other marriages. The actor has a 14-year-old daughter, Suri, from ex-wife Katie Holmes. He does not maintain a relationship with either the ex-wife or their daughter. And Kidman is raising two daughters, 12-year-old Sunday and 10-year-old Faith, and her current husband, Keith Urban. The couple’s second daughter was born with the help of a surrogate mother.