The actress from the TV series “Lost” Mira Furlan dies

According to messages on her Twitter account, the actress Mira Furlan, who became famous for her roles in the TV series Babylon 5 and Lost, died at the age of 65.

The actress’s death was confirmed on his page in the social network by the creator of the series “Babylon 5” Joseph Michael Straczynski.

“This night is full of sadness because our friend and comrade has gone the way we cannot follow her. But, as in everything, in time we will catch up with her, and I think she will have many stories that she will share with us, and many new roles that she will share with the universe, “- tweeted Strazhinski.

He noted that friends had long known about the health problems of the actress.

“For some time we have known that Mira’s health is deteriorating … and everyone was afraid of this day. We hoped that she would get better,” he wrote.

The cause of death of the actress has not been reported.

Furlan was born in the former Yugoslavia and moved to the United States in 1991. She is best known for her role as the character Delenn in the science fiction series Babylon 5. In 2004, she appeared in the TV series Lost as scientist Daniel Russo.