American actor Peter Mark Richman has died at the age of 94, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

According to media reports, he died of natural causes at his home in Woodland Hills.

Richman is known to the public for his roles in such films as The Black Dahlia, The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear, and many others. Also, he starred in the TV series Santa Barbara, Dynasty, Beverly Hills 90210, and Star Trek.