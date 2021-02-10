The Academy Awards ceremony will be held simultaneously in several locations

It is expected that it will take place on April 25.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Academy Awards ceremony, scheduled for April 25, will be distributed this year among several locations due to the pandemic so that all participants can be safely accommodated. This was reported by Vanity Fair magazine on Wednesday.

“In such a unique year, which has demanded so much from so many, the academy intends to hold the Oscars ceremony differently, making the health of the people and the safety of all participants a priority. To create a show with the personal presence of the participants that our audience wants to see, and taking into account the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will be broadcast live from several locations, ” the publication quotes the organizers, who noted that the traditional venue for the award at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (California) would be present in the list of such locations.

The first Academy Awards ceremony was held on May 16, 1929, in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel and lasted only 15 minutes. The winners were selected in 12 categories for films from 1927-1928, and all the winners were announced three months before the award. The first winner of the prize was the German actor Emil Jannings, and the first picture to be awarded the prize for best film was William Wellman’s drama Wings (1927). Since 1941, the cards with the names of the winners are sealed in envelopes that are opened only on stage during the award ceremony.

The Oscar statuette depicts a knight standing on a reel of film and holding a long sword in front of him. Its height is 34 cm, weight-3.85 kg. The award is made of an alloy of tin and antimony, covered with 24-karat gold. Since the first awards ceremony, the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts has awarded more than 8 thousand Oscars.