Texas Attorney General asked to cancel election results in four states

The authorities of Texas filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court (SC) of the United States with the requirement to declare invalid the results of the presidential election in four “swing states” that helped Democrat Joe Biden win, reports CNBC.

In the lawsuit, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims that voting in the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan took place in violation of the Constitution because their authorities illegally changed electoral laws under the coronavirus’s pretext pandemic.

It is noted that the Supreme Court is not obliged to accept such a claim for consideration.

Incumbent President Donald Trump does not recognize the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election, which is indicated by preliminary data and is challenging the results in court in several states.