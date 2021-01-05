Tetris wins best Xbox Series X game on Metacritic

At the end of the year, Metacritic named the worst games released in 2020, and now the aggregator’s administration has compiled the top best projects for each platform.

Top Metacritic Games

The most highly rated Metacritic game for 2020 was Persona 5 Royal, a re-release of the original 5th Persona with additional content. The role of a schoolboy who fights the demons of the human soul was liked by gamers even more than Ellie’s vengeful journey in The Last of Us Part 2. So the creation of Naughty Dog only came in second place.

The top five games across all platforms look like this:

Persona 5 Royal – 95 points

The Last of Us Part II – 93 points.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (PlayStation 4) – 93 points.

Hades (Nintendo Switch) – 93 points.

Half-Life: Alyx – 93 points.

Best Metacritic Games for PC: