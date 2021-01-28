Tesla has announced an updated Model S flagship sedan

Tesla tonight, along with the publication of its quarterly report, announced an updated flagship Model S sedan.

The novelty has received a slightly changed appearance with a new bumper, optics and wheels. In addition, Tesla has completely updated the interior and interior of the car.

Inside, the car has a steering wheel instead of the usual wheel. It is difficult to say how convenient it will be, but the manufacturer claims that such a solution provides better visibility. The engineers also installed a new vertical display. Now it is similar to that of the Model 3 and Model Y. The panel is 17 inches diagonal and has a resolution of 2200 x 1300 pixels. The system works using a computer. Its power reaches 10 teraflops. That is, like the PlayStation 5. You can play on it. According to Tesla, Stardew Valley, Cuphead, Fallout Shelter and even The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt were installed in the system. Cyberpunk 2077 may also appear in the future.

In addition, the cabin boasts an optional 8-inch passenger monitor, heated all seats and even ventilated front seats, wireless charging pads and USB-C ports.

As for the filling of the car, then the engineers also tried their best. So, there will now be three trim levels in stock: Long Range, Plaid and Plaid +. The base one received two motors, a cruising range of 659 km, a top speed of 248 km/h and acceleration to “hundreds” in 3.1 seconds. The Plaid configuration, in turn, has three electric motors with a total power of 1020 hp. They can accelerate a car to 100 km / h in 1.99 seconds. At the same time, the maximum speed of the car is 320 km / h, and the cruising range is 624 km. The Tesla Model S in the Plaid + version has 1100+ hp engines, a range of more than 837 km and an acceleration of less than 1.99 seconds. Tesla does not report the exact figure.

Tesla Model S (2021) can already be pre-ordered on the company’s official website. Production of the new product will start later this quarter.

Tesla Model S Long Range – $72,990

Tesla Model S Plaid – $112,990

Tesla Model S Plaid+ – $132,990

Prices are excluding taxes.