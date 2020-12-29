Tesla electric cars will receive support for Apple Music and Amazon Music

Tesla is looking to add support for new music services to its electric vehicles.

The information was shared by an enthusiast who was digging into the new firmware with the number 2020.48.26. The system mentions two services: Apple Music and Amazon Music. Unfortunately, they are not active yet. Most likely, they will be included in the next software update.

Looks like more media sources are coming soon. Though it's not quite there yet.

The icon in UI is wrong, but the correct on is already populated. pic.twitter.com/dmavYUvuh7 — green (@greentheonly) December 27, 2020

Tesla has been rumored to have been working on Apple Music integration for some time now. By the way, Porsche is the only company so far that has added Apple Music to its system. It is available in the Taycan electric vehicles.

We will remind, for a long time the only music service in Tesla was Spotify, but in September at the Battery Day event, Elon Musk announced that Tidal support would soon be added to the system.