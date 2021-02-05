Tesla begins mass production of the Semi electric tractor unit

The information has appeared on the network more than once that Tesla will begin mass production of the Semi electric tractor this year. And now it looks like the time has come.

No, the truck won’t be released this quarter. According to one of the suppliers of spare parts, the first batch of Semi will be made only in May, and if everything goes well, mass production of the serial version will start in August. Tesla wants to build 350 cars by then. The source also states that by the end of 2021, the company will have made 2,500 Semi units. By the end of 2022, this figure will increase to 10,000 units, and by the end of 2024 – up to 25,000. The company’s final goal is 50,000 trucks per year.

Total builds projection: 2021: 2,500

2022: 10,000

2023: 25,000

2024: 25,000 EU start of production will be by 2023. 5/6 — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) February 4, 2021

The main parts for Semi will be produced at the Fremont plant. As for the final build, she will first be in Nevada and then move to Austin. From 2023, production is also planned to be established in Europe.

Recall that the Tesla Semi prototype was shown in November 2017. The truck was planned to be launched on the market in 2019, but the announcement was postponed for unknown reasons. The tractor boasts a range of 1000 km, a drag coefficient lower than that of the Bugatti Chiron (0.36 versus 0.38), an autopilot, and four engines. They will accelerate the truck to 100 km / h in just 5 seconds. When fully loaded, this figure will increase to 20 seconds.