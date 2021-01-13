Telegram registered 25 million users in 72 hours

The founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov published a new post in which he shared the success of the messenger.

So, according to Durov, 25 million users have registered on Telegram in the last 72 hours. Most of the people came from Asia – 38%. Europe is in second place (27%), followed by Latin America (21%) and MENA countries (8%). Thanks to this, the number of active Telegram users around the world has exceeded the 500 million mark.

Naturally, Telegram is so popular with WhatsApp. The fact is that the management of the messenger has updated the privacy policy. Under the new rules, WhatsApp will now share some user information with Facebook. Another such popularity of Telegram was also influenced by the recent blocking of the Twitter account of Donald Trump and his supporters. Because of this, Telegram has become the second most downloaded app in the United States.