Telegram became the most downloaded app, overtaking TikTok

Analytical company SensorTower has presented a rating of the most downloaded non-gaming applications in January 2021.

As a result, Telegram messenger became the most popular app last month, with 63 million downloads. This figure has increased 3.8 times compared to January 2020.

Most Telegram downloads were recorded in India (24%) and Indonesia (10%).

This is catching up with TikTok with 62 million downloads. Signal, Facebook and WhatsApp round out the top five.

Recall that WhatsApp users began to switch to Telegram and Signal after the news that the messenger was changing its policy of using the service. In addition, the head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk personally advised Signal on social networks.