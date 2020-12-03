Telegram became the first third-party messenger to receive support for “Read messages from Siri” on iPhone and iPad

The Telegram team has announced a new test version of the iPhone and iPad’s proprietary application, which has one unique feature.

We are talking about the function “Read messages with Siri.” It allows Apple’s voice assistant to read and respond to messages in the messenger without using a phone or tablet. When you receive a message, Siri says the sender’s name and then reads the text. After that, the assistant will offer to answer the SMS with a voice. Everything works through headphones, even with a locked device. By the way, previously, only iMessage and HomeKit supported this function.

Recall that Apple announced the function “Read messages with Siri” last year with the release of iOS 13.2. It is supported by AirPods, AirPods Pro, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro. The API function has been available to developers for a year already, but for some reason, no one has yet implemented it in their applications.