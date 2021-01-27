Free News

Teens killed a girl on live television for the likes

Four underage American women were accused of murdering a teenager in a Walmart mall in Louisiana, writes The Daily Dot.

The police arrested four teenagers 12, 13 and 14 years old. According to the investigation, one of them stabbed a 15-year-old girl. The incident participants were broadcast on Facebook and Instagram.

One of the girls was heard boasting that she stabbed the teenager in the heart in one of the videos. The victim died of his injuries in a local hospital.

The suspects were placed in a juvenile detention centre.

