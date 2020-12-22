Taylor Swift sets new all-time record with Evermore album

31-year-old singer Taylor Swift’s new Evermore album has already peaked at # 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, and it has now been announced that her song Willow has also debuted as the # 1 Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart.

The American singer is the first person in the entire history of the chart to ever debut a song and album at number one in one week. This happened for the second time in recent times.

Guys.

Seriously.

Thank you for doing this. https://t.co/CnqmuxXyuh — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 21, 2020

Earlier in the same year, Taylor’s album Folklore and her song Cardigan also debuted at # 1 in one week. The only one who can match the singer is BTS, who achieved the top spots of the month.

Willow became the seventh song by Swift to reach number one on the Hot 100, and the third track to debut in the top slot. Now the performer has 29 songs, included in the top ten according to the Billboard Hot 100.

Only five artists can boast similar and better results. Taylor is now at the peak of her popularity so that you can expect an improvement in the already achieved records.