Taylor Swift moved in with boyfriend Joe Alvin during quarantine

Famous singer Taylor Swift moved in with her British boyfriend Joe Alvin after the pandemic restrictions forced them to stay together in London.

The couple is now renting a house in London for £ 5.5m, reports The Sun. The lovers have been together for about four years, but they lead a relatively closed lifestyle and rarely appear in public. Sources say that the star couple lives very quietly, and there are no details about their personal life.

It is worth saying that Taylor Swift prefers a modest vacation at home to noisy parties. Although the couple has been together for several years, it was last year that they had to live in the same territory for the first time.

“She still has a home in the USA, so she didn’t leave there forever. But so far, this is the first time that Taylor and Joe have actually managed to find a place for just the two of them, ”the source said.

Swift recently announced that she had completed her album’s re-recording, Fearless, following a high-profile scandal. Music manager Scooter Brown and his media holding Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired the old Swift Big Machine Label Group back in June 2019. In the new version of the album, there are 6 more tracks than in the previous one – Taylor included previously unreleased songs there.