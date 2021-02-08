Tasmanian tigers became extinct 50 years later than previously thought

In Australia, they analyzed the found remains and information about the appearance of Tasmanian tigers and came to the conclusion that in the 2000s, these rare marsupials could still be found. The research preprint has been published on bioRxiv.

According to biologists, science has dealt with thylacins (the official name of the Tasmanian tiger) very unceasingly. After the last representative of the species known to society died in the zoo in 1936, scientists did not have any reliable information about the extinction of the species. Nevertheless, reports of alleged sightings of this creature continued to arrive constantly, including in 2021.

The new study collected observation reports over several decades (from 1910 to 2019) in one database in an attempt to better estimate the timeline for the disappearance of thylacine. Based on an analysis of these reports, the team places the most likely timeline for the extinction of thylacin somewhere between 1990 and the turn of the millennium – a far cry from the time when these animals were already considered extinct, said Barry Brook, an ecologist and biologist at the University of Tasmania.

In addition, people tend to confuse thylacins with other species, so most of these messages may be fake. Therefore, the study divides witnesses into experienced observers (a group that includes hunters, modern park rangers, and field biologists) and non-specialists (for example, a couple who spotted a canine creature while traveling in Tasmania in 2018 or 2004).

“When you look at the abundance of sightings and their geographic aggregation, your assessment of when the species of thylacins disappeared may change,” added Brooke.