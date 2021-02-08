Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Tom Brady wins Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl final of the North American National Football League (NFL). The decisive game of the season in American football took place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and ended with 31: 9.

Tampa Bay won their second Super Bowl, before which the club won in 2002. Kansas City won the decisive match last season, and the club also won a victory in 1969. NFL record holders are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots with six wins each. 43-year-old Tampa quarterback Tom Brady has one more, six titles he won with the Patriots, moved to the Buccaneers in 2019. He participated in ten final matches, along with the number of victories. This is a record figure.

Brady was named Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player for the fifth time. The match was hailed as a quarterback battle – legendary veteran Brady versus 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes, last-finals MVP, winning the biggest contract in sports history. At the same time, Kansas City was considered the favourite of the final match, and Mahomes was the most likely candidate for the best player’s role.

The past Super Bowl became the 55th in a row. It first took place in 1966, when the National Football League and the American Football League agreed to merge. Since then, the best teams from each conference have been meeting in the season’s decisive match. Tampa Bay received the Vince Lombardi Cup, named after the legendary coach who led the Green Bay Packers to win the first two Super Bowls (1966, 1967).

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl at home. The decision on the location of the match was made in 2016. The game was originally supposed to take place in Los Angeles, but due to problems with the arena’s construction, they later decided to give the Super Bowl to Tampa. Due to the pandemic, the 75,000-seat stadium was attended by about 25,000 spectators (a record low Super Bowl attendance), with about 7,500 of them invited healthcare workers. Raymond James Stadium hosted the Super Bowl for the third time.