Tampa Bay beat Chicago at the start of the NHL season

Recent Stanley Cup winner, Tampa Bay Lightning, defeated the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL’s play-off regular-season match.

Tampa’s meeting ended with a score of 5: 1 (3: 0, 1: 0, 1: 1) in favour of the hosts. Ondřej Palat (11th minute), Mathieu Joseph (17), Anthony Cirelli (18), Steven Stamkos (30) and Braden Point (47) from the transfer of the Russian defender Mikhail Sergachev scored the goals as the winners. Dylan Strome scored among the guests (57). Tampa goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevsky reflected 22 shots.

In the new NHL season, each team in the regular season will play 56 matches instead of the traditional 82. In a pandemic, teams in the regular season have been divided into four divisions; all clubs will play matches exclusively within their divisions. The four best clubs from each division will get into the playoffs; the first two rounds will be played between the “neighbours” in the division.

The previous NHL season was cut short in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was relaunched in August from the playoffs in the so-called “bubbles” staged in Toronto and Edmonton, Canada. Last season, the Stanley Cup was won by Tampa, who beat Dallas (4-2) in the final series.